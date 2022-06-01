Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 1,077 M

May 31, 2022, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) trading session started at the price of $7.162, that was 10.38% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.80 and dropped to $7.00 before settling in for the closing price of $6.84. A 52-week range for DADA has been $5.00 – $32.50.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.60%. With a float of $225.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $243.15 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3132 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.14, operating margin of -38.96, and the pretax margin is -36.16.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dada Nexus Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Dada Nexus Limited is 3.04%, while institutional ownership is 22.90%.

Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.32) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -35.99 while generating a return on equity of -45.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.47, a number that is poised to hit -1.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dada Nexus Limited (DADA)

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.79.

During the past 100 days, Dada Nexus Limited’s (DADA) raw stochastic average was set at 31.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 140.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.90 in the near term. At $8.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.65. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.30.

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) Key Stats

There are 260,277K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.89 billion. As of now, sales total 1,077 M while income totals -387,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 319,190 K while its last quarter net income were -95,230 K.