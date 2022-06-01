FCX (Freeport-McMoRan Inc.) dropped -1.44 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) stock priced at $40.05, down -1.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.00 and dropped to $38.69 before settling in for the closing price of $39.65. FCX’s price has ranged from $29.92 to $51.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 9.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 611.10%. With a float of $1.44 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.46 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 24700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Copper Industry. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 80.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 501,225. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,300 shares at a rate of $40.75, taking the stock ownership to the 15,776 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 04, when Company’s VP Controller & Financial Rptg sold 170 for $49.97, making the entire transaction worth $8,495. This insider now owns 3,700 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 611.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 19.01 million, its volume of 13.52 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 74.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.17. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.49 in the near term. At $41.90, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $35.87.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 54.98 billion, the company has a total of 1,449,262K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,845 M while annual income is 4,306 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,603 M while its latest quarter income was 1,527 M.