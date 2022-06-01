Search
Gerdau S.A. (GGB) went down -1.29% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2022, Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.29% to $6.10. During the day, the stock rose to $6.225 and sunk to $6.02 before settling in for the price of $6.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GGB posted a 52-week range of $4.10-$6.48.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 15.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 49.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 553.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.71 billion, simultaneously with a float of $615.64 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.26.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Steel industry. Gerdau S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.70%, in contrast to 22.10% institutional ownership.

Gerdau S.A. (GGB) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.47) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gerdau S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 553.30% and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 49.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE: GGB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gerdau S.A. (GGB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $3.11, and its Beta score is 1.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.46.

In the same vein, GGB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.96, a figure that is expected to reach 2.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gerdau S.A. (GGB)

Going through the that latest performance of [Gerdau S.A., GGB]. Its last 5-days volume of 13.79 million indicated improvement to the volume of 12.73 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.65% While, its Average True Range was 0.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Gerdau S.A. (GGB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 74.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 44.21% that was lower than 46.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

