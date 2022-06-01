Search
HUYA Inc. (HUYA) is -2.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On May 31, 2022, HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) opened at $4.19, higher 5.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.4735 and dropped to $4.18 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. Price fluctuations for HUYA have ranged from $3.04 to $18.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 70.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -35.00% at the time writing. With a float of $87.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.26 million.

In an organization with 2067 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.10, operating margin of -2.69, and the pretax margin is +2.29.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.23) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +5.14 while generating a return on equity of 5.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -35.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HUYA Inc. (HUYA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HUYA Inc. (HUYA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.17 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.53 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.36.

During the past 100 days, HUYA Inc.’s (HUYA) raw stochastic average was set at 24.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 109.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.88. However, in the short run, HUYA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.41. Second resistance stands at $4.59. The third major resistance level sits at $4.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.00. The third support level lies at $3.82 if the price breaches the second support level.

HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) Key Stats

There are currently 238,070K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.01 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,781 M according to its annual income of 91,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 388,770 K and its income totaled -520 K.

JOYY Inc. (YY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Shaun Noe -
JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) on May 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $42.10, soaring 5.68% from the previous trading day....
Read more

-3.78% percent quarterly performance for agilon health inc. (AGL) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
May 31, 2022, agilon health inc. (NYSE: AGL) trading session started at the price of $19.73, that was -3.05% drop from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Salesforce Inc. (CRM) performance over the last week is recorded -0.05%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with Salesforce Inc. (NYSE: CRM) stock priced at $166.96, down -2.94% from the previous day...
Read more

