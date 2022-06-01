iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -45.53% last month.

A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) stock priced at $0.6825, down -16.27% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.7378 and dropped to $0.561 before settling in for the closing price of $0.67. ICLK’s price has ranged from $0.59 to $11.84 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 26.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 11.70%. With a float of $68.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $101.25 million.

In an organization with 1192 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is 2.78%, while institutional ownership is 32.30%.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s (ICLK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 186.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 135.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9893, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.8855. However, in the short run, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.6789. Second resistance stands at $0.7967. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8557. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5021, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4431. The third support level lies at $0.3253 if the price breaches the second support level.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 60.03 million, the company has a total of 98,628K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 307,700 K while annual income is -19,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 76,320 K while its latest quarter income was -11,920 K.