Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.89

As on May 31, 2022, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) started slowly as it slid -2.33% to $23.51. During the day, the stock rose to $23.92 and sunk to $23.265 before settling in for the price of $24.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IRT posted a 52-week range of $16.50-$28.42.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 160.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $220.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $219.77 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.71.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 87.40% institutional ownership.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.35) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 160.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $33.54, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.60.

In the same vein, IRT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.19 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Independence Realty Trust Inc., IRT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.42 million was lower the volume of 4.79 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.59% While, its Average True Range was 0.79.

Raw Stochastic average of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.96% that was lower than 31.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.