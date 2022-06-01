Investors finally get a glimpse of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) volume hitting the figure of 4.06 million.

On May 31, 2022, Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) opened at $17.51, higher 6.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.05 and dropped to $17.46 before settling in for the closing price of $17.24. Price fluctuations for NOAH have ranged from $15.06 to $49.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 261.90% at the time writing. With a float of $43.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.23 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3148 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +94.07, operating margin of +25.23, and the pretax margin is +30.24.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Asset Management industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Noah Holdings Limited is 84.60%, while institutional ownership is 50.50%.

Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +30.61 while generating a return on equity of 17.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 261.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.56 and is forecasted to reach 4.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.09 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Noah Holdings Limited’s (NOAH) raw stochastic average was set at 17.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $30.87.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) Key Stats

There are currently 60,159K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.10 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 673,680 K according to its annual income of 206,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 125,520 K and its income totaled 48,150 K.