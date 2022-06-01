Investors must take note of Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) performance last week, which was 21.24%.

A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) stock priced at $14.73, up 6.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.35 and dropped to $14.36 before settling in for the closing price of $14.32. NRGV’s price has ranged from $8.88 to $22.10 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $21.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.81 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 73 workers is very important to gauge.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. is 7.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 61.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 46.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NRGV)

The latest stats from [Energy Vault Holdings Inc., NRGV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.72 million was inferior to 0.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.16.

During the past 100 days, Energy Vault Holdings Inc.’s (NRGV) raw stochastic average was set at 48.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 116.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.97. The third major resistance level sits at $16.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.99. The third support level lies at $13.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NRGV) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.99 billion, the company has a total of 35,938K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -3,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,880 K while its latest quarter income was -20,080 K.