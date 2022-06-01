KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 2,960 M

Search
KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) kicked off on May 31, 2022, at the price of $12.55, up 16.62% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.4981 and dropped to $12.35 before settling in for the closing price of $11.49. Over the past 52 weeks, BEKE has traded in a range of $7.31-$54.49.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -146.50%. With a float of $877.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.21 billion.

In an organization with 110082 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of KE Holdings Inc. is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 35.30%.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.06) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -146.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.69 million. That was better than the volume of 16.27 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.13.

During the past 100 days, KE Holdings Inc.’s (BEKE) raw stochastic average was set at 34.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 136.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.79. However, in the short run, KE Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.82. Second resistance stands at $14.23. The third major resistance level sits at $14.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.52.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 127.63 billion has total of 969,307K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 12,672 M in contrast with the sum of -82,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,960 M and last quarter income was -142,140 K.

