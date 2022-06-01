Last month’s performance of 54.48% for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) is certainly impressive

On May 31, 2022, Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) opened at $2.02, higher 9.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.27 and dropped to $1.97 before settling in for the closing price of $2.05. Price fluctuations for CNTX have ranged from $1.27 to $10.87 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -207.90% at the time writing. With a float of $14.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $15.97 million.

In an organization with 7 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Context Therapeutics Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 24.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 41,850. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 13,000 shares at a rate of $3.22, taking the stock ownership to the 820,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 22, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 10,000 for $5.00, making the entire transaction worth $50,000. This insider now owns 99,583 shares in total.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -207.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 29.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Context Therapeutics Inc. (CNTX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.48 million. That was better than the volume of 0.41 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Context Therapeutics Inc.’s (CNTX) raw stochastic average was set at 63.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, Context Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.35. Second resistance stands at $2.46. The third major resistance level sits at $2.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.86. The third support level lies at $1.75 if the price breaches the second support level.

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) Key Stats

There are currently 15,966K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -10,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,450 K.