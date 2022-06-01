LUMN (Lumen Technologies Inc.) dropped -2.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On May 31, 2022, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) opened at $12.41, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.44 and dropped to $12.18 before settling in for the closing price of $12.50. Price fluctuations for LUMN have ranged from $9.31 to $15.45 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 2.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 266.90% at the time writing. With a float of $941.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.01 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 35000 employees.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lumen Technologies Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 79.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 05, was worth 1,821,203. In this transaction EVP & GC of this company sold 128,616 shares at a rate of $14.16, taking the stock ownership to the 642,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $11.98, making the entire transaction worth $59,880. This insider now owns 300,015 shares in total.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.45) by $0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN)

Looking closely at Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN), its last 5-days average volume was 15.31 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 14.6 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s (LUMN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.42%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.98% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 45.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.97. However, in the short run, Lumen Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.39. Second resistance stands at $12.55. The third major resistance level sits at $12.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.03. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.87.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) Key Stats

There are currently 1,033,055K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,687 M according to its annual income of 2,033 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,676 M and its income totaled 599,000 K.