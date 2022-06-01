Micron Technology Inc. (MU) 14-day ATR is 3.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) established initial surge of 0.71% at $73.84, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $74.4797 and sunk to $71.93 before settling in for the price of $73.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MU posted a 52-week range of $65.67-$98.45.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 17.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 84.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.12 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.11 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $79.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $72.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $78.00.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Micron Technology Inc. industry. Micron Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 24, this organization’s SVP, Chief People Officer sold 5,600 shares at the rate of 76.00, making the entire transaction reach 425,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 89,172. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 16, Company’s SVP, General Counsel&Secretary sold 266 for 96.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,581. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,688 in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $1.97) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.20% and is forecasted to reach 12.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 84.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Micron Technology Inc. (MU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.25. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.30, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.13.

In the same vein, MU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.94, a figure that is expected to reach 2.46 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Micron Technology Inc., MU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 21.77 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 86.87% While, its Average True Range was 3.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Micron Technology Inc. (MU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 53.46% that was higher than 53.08% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.