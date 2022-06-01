Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 2.74%

Company News

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) kicked off on May 31, 2022, at the price of $0.30, up 6.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.33 and dropped to $0.30 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Over the past 52 weeks, NAK has traded in a range of $0.28-$0.62.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 55.10%. With a float of $518.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $529.78 million.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is 37.40%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -19.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 9.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.04

Technical Analysis of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.93 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s (NAK) raw stochastic average was set at 16.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3606, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3824. However, in the short run, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3297. Second resistance stands at $0.3408. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3027, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2868. The third support level lies at $0.2757 if the price breaches the second support level.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX: NAK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 166.79 million has total of 529,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -25,170 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was 3,520 K.

