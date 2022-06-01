Search
NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $40.21: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 31, 2022, NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.88% to $46.04. During the day, the stock rose to $46.79 and sunk to $45.84 before settling in for the price of $46.45 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRG posted a 52-week range of $31.94-$47.82.

The Utilities Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 24.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 41.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 330.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $235.15 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.99 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.21.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6635 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.22, operating margin was +2.82 and Pretax Margin of +10.63.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry. NRG Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 99.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s Exec VP, NRG Home sold 33,000 shares at the rate of 42.53, making the entire transaction reach 1,403,490 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 113,145. Preceding that transaction, on Jan 03, Company’s Sr VP, NRG Business sold 25,630 for 42.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,090,093. This particular insider is now the holder of 57,242 in total.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.6) by $6.57. This company achieved a net margin of +8.13 while generating a return on equity of 82.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 330.60% and is forecasted to reach 4.25 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 41.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE: NRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NRG Energy Inc. (NRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $2.80, and its Beta score is 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.40.

In the same vein, NRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 16.43, a figure that is expected to reach 0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

Going through the that latest performance of [NRG Energy Inc., NRG]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.21 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.17 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.83% While, its Average True Range was 1.28.

Raw Stochastic average of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.98% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.13% that was lower than 33.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

