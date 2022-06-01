Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) 14-day ATR is 0.07: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

As on May 31, 2022, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) started slowly as it slid -13.79% to $0.75. During the day, the stock rose to $0.88 and sunk to $0.75 before settling in for the price of $0.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPTT posted a 52-week range of $0.86-$3.28.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 11.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 67.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $55.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $55.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $43.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.1733, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5891.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.05%, in contrast to 14.40% institutional ownership.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (AMEX: OPTT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 15.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.10.

In the same vein, OPTT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.36.

Technical Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ocean Power Technologies Inc., OPTT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.61 million was better the volume of 0.52 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 5.13% While, its Average True Range was 0.0738.

Raw Stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 87.41% that was lower than 91.03% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.