Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) last week performance was 5.88%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) started the day on May 31, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.46% at $1.98. During the day, the stock rose to $2.10 and sunk to $1.905 before settling in for the price of $2.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RLX posted a 52-week range of $1.16-$12.76.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 144.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.35 billion, simultaneously with a float of $581.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.61.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 725 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +43.09, operating margin was +26.98 and Pretax Margin of +31.21.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Tobacco Industry. RLX Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.34%, in contrast to 32.00% institutional ownership.

RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2020, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.76 while generating a return on equity of 26.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

RLX Technology Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 144.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in the upcoming year.

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for RLX Technology Inc. (RLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.33.

In the same vein, RLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.22, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.71 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.51 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 73.80% While, its Average True Range was 0.16.

Raw Stochastic average of RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 63.80% that was lower than 134.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.