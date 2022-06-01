PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.29% last month.

On May 31, 2022, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) opened at $5.77, higher 8.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.36 and dropped to $5.77 before settling in for the closing price of $5.80. Price fluctuations for MYPS have ranged from $3.60 to $10.08 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -15.60% at the time writing. With a float of $78.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 504 workers is very important to gauge.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 20.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 60,170. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company bought 10,700 shares at a rate of $5.62, taking the stock ownership to the 352,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Chairman and CEO bought 11,400 for $5.29, making the entire transaction worth $60,265. This insider now owns 341,400 shares in total.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.02) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -15.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (MYPS)

The latest stats from [PLAYSTUDIOS Inc., MYPS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.47.

During the past 100 days, PLAYSTUDIOS Inc.’s (MYPS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.50. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.72. The third major resistance level sits at $7.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.54. The third support level lies at $5.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

PLAYSTUDIOS Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS) Key Stats

There are currently 126,404K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 786.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 287,420 K according to its annual income of 10,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 70,450 K and its income totaled -25,210 K.