Steve Mayer

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is expecting -49.28% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) on May 31, 2022, started off the session at the price of $32.345, soaring 1.42% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $32.60 and dropped to $30.09 before settling in for the closing price of $30.96. Within the past 52 weeks, RIVN’s price has moved between $19.25 and $179.47.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 58.30%. With a float of $742.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.00 million.

The firm has a total of 10422 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Manufacturers industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 65.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,172,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 40,000 shares at a rate of $29.31, taking the stock ownership to the 92,616 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 1,608 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $41,535. This insider now owns 25,900 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.44) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 58.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 178.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -26.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN], we can find that recorded value of 17.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 20.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 16.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $32.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $33.87. The third major resistance level sits at $35.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.62.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 26.70 billion based on 900,552K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 55,000 K and income totals -4,688 M. The company made 95,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,593 M in sales during its previous quarter.

Steve Mayer

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 10.58%

Shaun Noe -
May 31, 2022, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) trading session started at the price of $1.06, that was 8.49% jump from the session before....
Read more

LUMN (Lumen Technologies Inc.) dropped -2.08 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Sana Meer -
On May 31, 2022, Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE: LUMN) opened at $12.41, lower -2.08% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

7.23% volatility in Globalstar Inc. (GSAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with Globalstar Inc. (AMEX: GSAT) stock priced at $1.29, up 8.53% from the previous day...
Read more

