Schlumberger Limited (SLB) with a beta value of 1.88 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) stock priced at $48.69, down -4.67% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.69 and dropped to $45.43 before settling in for the closing price of $48.21. SLB’s price has ranged from $25.90 to $48.42 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -3.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 117.40%. With a float of $1.41 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.41 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 92000 employees.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Schlumberger Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 80.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 502,424. In this transaction President New Energy of this company sold 10,759 shares at a rate of $46.70, taking the stock ownership to the 38,044 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer sold 4,200 for $40.28, making the entire transaction worth $169,197. This insider now owns 519 shares in total.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 117.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 42.10% during the next five years compared to 25.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Schlumberger Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

Looking closely at Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB), its last 5-days average volume was 17.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 15.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.30.

During the past 100 days, Schlumberger Limited’s (SLB) raw stochastic average was set at 82.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 76.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.41. However, in the short run, Schlumberger Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.96. Second resistance stands at $49.95. The third major resistance level sits at $51.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $41.44.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 62.91 billion, the company has a total of 1,413,461K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 22,929 M while annual income is 1,881 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,962 M while its latest quarter income was 510,000 K.