Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) volume exceeds 1.09 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on May 31, 2022, with Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) stock priced at $2.17, up 12.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.53 and dropped to $2.10 before settling in for the closing price of $2.19. SJ’s price has ranged from $1.75 to $8.93 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $16.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $30.85 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 249 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.46, operating margin of +15.93, and the pretax margin is +15.01.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of Scienjoy Holding Corporation is 58.00%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +14.41 while generating a return on equity of 42.73.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91

Technical Analysis of Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s (SJ) raw stochastic average was set at 12.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 171.82% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 103.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.63 in the near term. At $2.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.94. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.77.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 79.16 million, the company has a total of 32,118K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 261,960 K while annual income is 26,680 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,190 K while its latest quarter income was -10,180 K.

