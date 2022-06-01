SOS Limited (SOS) volume exceeds 11.76 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) kicked off on May 31, 2022, at the price of $0.38, up 6.61% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.4012 and dropped to $0.3702 before settling in for the closing price of $0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, SOS has traded in a range of $0.33-$4.36.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 45.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -310.60%.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 167 workers is very important to gauge.

SOS Limited (SOS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of SOS Limited is 0.06%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

SOS Limited (SOS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2018, the organization reported -$1.6 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -310.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOS Limited’s (SOS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.53

Technical Analysis of SOS Limited (SOS)

The latest stats from [SOS Limited, SOS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.9 million was inferior to 9.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, SOS Limited’s (SOS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 127.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4894, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2589. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4001. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.4161. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4311. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3691, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3541. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3381.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 108.26 million has total of 511,548K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 357,820 K in contrast with the sum of -49,250 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,477 K and last quarter income was 12,939 K.