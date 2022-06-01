Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) kicked off at the price of $4.18: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) kicked off on May 31, 2022, at the price of $4.30, up 2.20% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.30 and dropped to $4.055 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Over the past 52 weeks, TME has traded in a range of $2.95-$16.53.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 48.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.20%. With a float of $787.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.64 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 5966 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.35, operating margin of +8.70, and the pretax margin is +11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Tencent Music Entertainment Group is 5.61%, while institutional ownership is 52.80%.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.1 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.1) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +9.69 while generating a return on equity of 5.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.06% during the next five years compared to 104.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Looking closely at Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME), its last 5-days average volume was 19.2 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 17.51 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME) raw stochastic average was set at 26.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 94.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.33. However, in the short run, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.30. Second resistance stands at $4.42. The third major resistance level sits at $4.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.93. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.03 billion has total of 1,677,530K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,843 M in contrast with the sum of 469,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,048 M and last quarter income was 96,000 K.