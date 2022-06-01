The key reasons why Asana Inc. (ASAN) is -84.36% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on May 27, 2022, Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) set off with pace as it heaved 10.30% to $22.80. During the day, the stock rose to $23.00 and sunk to $20.72 before settling in for the price of $20.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ASAN posted a 52-week range of $17.87-$145.79.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -24.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $187.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $71.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $30.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $71.64.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 1666 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +89.72, operating margin was -70.07 and Pretax Margin of -75.34.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Asana Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 23.60%, in contrast to 64.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 04, this organization’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 4,167 shares at the rate of 29.50, making the entire transaction reach 122,926 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 165,076. Preceding that transaction, on May 02, Company’s GC, Corporate Secretary sold 4,167 for 27.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 112,509. This particular insider is now the holder of 165,076 in total.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 1/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -76.19 while generating a return on equity of -301.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Asana Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -24.70% and is forecasted to reach -1.12 in the upcoming year.

Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Asana Inc. (ASAN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.38.

In the same vein, ASAN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.63, a figure that is expected to reach -0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Asana Inc. (ASAN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Asana Inc., ASAN]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.72 million was inferior to the volume of 4.97 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.26% While, its Average True Range was 2.85.

Raw Stochastic average of Asana Inc. (ASAN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.65%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 150.77% that was higher than 126.83% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.