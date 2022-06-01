The key reasons why Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is 2.03% away from 52-week high?

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) started the day on May 31, 2022, with a price increase of 2.21% at $23.17. During the day, the stock rose to $23.91 and sunk to $23.015 before settling in for the price of $22.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $7.20-$22.71.

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.01 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.87.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in the upcoming year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $110.33, and its Beta score is 2.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.80.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.94% that was lower than 48.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.