Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

The key reasons why Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) is 2.03% away from 52-week high?

Markets

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) started the day on May 31, 2022, with a price increase of 2.21% at $23.17. During the day, the stock rose to $23.91 and sunk to $23.015 before settling in for the price of $22.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $7.20-$22.71.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

The Energy Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 33.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 114.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.01 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.42 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.87.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.56) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 114.00% and is forecasted to reach 3.31 in the upcoming year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $110.33, and its Beta score is 2.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.80.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.21, a figure that is expected to reach 1.00 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.62 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 12.65 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.11% While, its Average True Range was 0.81.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 86.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.94% that was lower than 48.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

SentinelOne Inc. (S) latest performance of -11.79% is not what was on cards

Shaun Noe -
SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) open the trading on May 31, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -11.79% to $23.79. During the...
Read more

Natera Inc. (NTRA) last month performance of 4.47% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Steve Mayer -
As on May 31, 2022, Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) started slowly as it slid -10.92% to $36.69. During the day, the stock rose to...
Read more

Infosys Limited (INFY) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 14.95 million

Sana Meer -
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) flaunted slowness of -0.74% at $18.86, as the Stock market unbolted on May 31, 2022. During the day, the stock...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.