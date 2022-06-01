Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) volume hits 13.25 million: A New Opening for Investors

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) started the day on May 31, 2022, with a price decrease of -2.03% at $39.52. During the day, the stock rose to $40.095 and sunk to $39.375 before settling in for the price of $40.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WY posted a 52-week range of $31.07-$42.86.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 225.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $747.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $742.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $38.41.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Specialty Industry. Weyerhaeuser Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 84.20% institutional ownership.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.19) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 225.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.00, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.63. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.43.

In the same vein, WY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.97 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.38 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.25% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 77.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 34.07% that was higher than 31.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.