ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) volume hits 16.29 million: A New Opening for Investors

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) started the day on May 31, 2022, with a price decrease of -6.41% at $63.67. During the day, the stock rose to $68.53 and sunk to $62.33 before settling in for the price of $68.03 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZIM posted a 52-week range of $32.32-$91.23.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 760.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $119.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $78.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $63.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.08.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 4427 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +56.33, operating margin was +54.02 and Pretax Margin of +52.71.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 34.02%, in contrast to 38.50% institutional ownership.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $14.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $12.53) by $1.66. This company achieved a net margin of +43.25 while generating a return on equity of 190.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 9.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 760.40% and is forecasted to reach 13.72 in the upcoming year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.20.

In the same vein, ZIM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 47.96, a figure that is expected to reach 12.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.34 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 4.99 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.26% While, its Average True Range was 4.33.

Raw Stochastic average of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.94%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.86% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 65.76% that was higher than 64.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.