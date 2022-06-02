1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 623,320 K

On June 01, 2022, 1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) opened at $8.55, lower -8.15% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.74 and dropped to $7.72 before settling in for the closing price of $8.47. Price fluctuations for ONEM have ranged from $5.94 to $38.16 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -118.70% at the time writing. With a float of $175.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $193.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3090 workers is very important to gauge.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of 1Life Healthcare Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 20, was worth 68,673. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,778 shares at a rate of $24.72, taking the stock ownership to the 250,779 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 18, when Company’s Director sold 2,778 for $23.40, making the entire transaction worth $64,998. This insider now owns 253,557 shares in total.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.49) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -118.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 1Life Healthcare Inc. (ONEM)

The latest stats from [1Life Healthcare Inc., ONEM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.36 million was inferior to 2.61 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.75.

During the past 100 days, 1Life Healthcare Inc.’s (ONEM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 114.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.28. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.44. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.10. The third major resistance level sits at $9.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.40.

1Life Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) Key Stats

There are currently 194,048K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 623,320 K according to its annual income of -254,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 254,100 K and its income totaled -90,860 K.