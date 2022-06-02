Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) EPS is poised to hit 2.30 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on June 01, 2022, Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) started slowly as it slid -4.49% to $265.17. During the day, the stock rose to $283.27 and sunk to $263.48 before settling in for the price of $277.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALGN posted a 52-week range of $250.64-$737.45.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 29.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 33.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -56.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $73.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $350.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $539.70.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Align Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 88.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 264.42, making the entire transaction reach 264,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 18,190. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s President and CEO bought 6,700 for 298.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,999,842. This particular insider is now the holder of 174,801 in total.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $2.22) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -56.80% and is forecasted to reach 12.62 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 43.25% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 33.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 18.05. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $29.87, and its Beta score is 1.77. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.01.

In the same vein, ALGN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.88, a figure that is expected to reach 2.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.62 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Align Technology Inc., ALGN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.13 million was better the volume of 0.99 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 54.02% While, its Average True Range was 15.75.

Raw Stochastic average of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 46.35% that was lower than 62.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.