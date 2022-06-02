Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) 20 Days SMA touches 8.77%: The odds favor the bear

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) on June 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2,445.12, soaring 1.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2,503.58 and dropped to $2,412.445 before settling in for the closing price of $2404.19. Within the past 52 weeks, AMZN’s price has moved between $2025.20 and $3773.08.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 28.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 54.90%. With a float of $458.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $509.00 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1622000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.03, operating margin of +5.31, and the pretax margin is +8.12.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Amazon.com Inc. is 9.80%, while institutional ownership is 60.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 375,275. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 173 shares at a rate of $2169.22, taking the stock ownership to the 5,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 418 for $2169.22, making the entire transaction worth $906,734. This insider now owns 3,537 shares in total.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $8.36) by -$15.92. This company achieved a net margin of +7.10 while generating a return on equity of 28.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 7.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.50% during the next five years compared to 67.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 41.36, a number that is poised to hit 3.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 54.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.18 million, its volume of 5.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 124.54.

During the past 100 days, Amazon.com Inc.’s (AMZN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.36%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2,733.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3,145.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2,487.36 in the near term. At $2,541.04, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2,578.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2,396.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2,358.77. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2,305.09.

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1194.30 billion based on 508,720K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 469,822 M and income totals 33,364 M. The company made 116,444 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -3,844 M in sales during its previous quarter.