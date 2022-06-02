Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) volume exceeds 1.56 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) on June 01, 2022, started off the session at the price of $10.88, soaring 6.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.44 and dropped to $10.56 before settling in for the closing price of $10.69. Within the past 52 weeks, CGEM’s price has moved between $7.30 and $37.66.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -21.70%. With a float of $36.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.43 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 40 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cullinan Oncology Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 82.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16, was worth 394,828. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 35,158 shares at a rate of $11.23, taking the stock ownership to the 1,305,873 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 109,900 for $9.13, making the entire transaction worth $1,003,936. This insider now owns 3,653,213 shares in total.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.47) by -$0.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.63 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 18.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 24.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.80, a number that is poised to hit 5.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (CGEM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s (CGEM) raw stochastic average was set at 47.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 132.27% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 93.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.15. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.67 in the near term. At $11.99, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.23. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.91.

Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 467.09 million based on 44,783K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,940 K and income totals -65,570 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -12,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.