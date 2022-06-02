Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.03

Company News

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) open the trading on June 01, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.47% to $2.94. During the day, the stock rose to $3.19 and sunk to $2.92 before settling in for the price of $3.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DBD posted a 52-week range of $2.20-$14.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.

We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 3.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 71.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $72.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $227.73 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.72, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.18.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 22000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +27.12, operating margin was +4.35 and Pretax Margin of -1.30.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.80%, in contrast to 85.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 17, this organization’s Director bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 3.29, making the entire transaction reach 39,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 166,283. Preceding that transaction, on May 16, Company’s Director bought 7,152 for 3.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 25,032. This particular insider is now the holder of 100,726 in total.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$1.61 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.21) by -$1.4. This company achieved a net margin of -2.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 71.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.36. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06.

In the same vein, DBD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.23, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD)

[Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, DBD] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.33.

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Growth Stocks for 2022 <<

Raw Stochastic average of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (DBD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.78% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 169.66% that was higher than 123.02% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....
Trading Directions

Getting Sustainable Earnings? Movado Group Inc. (MOV)

0
Movado Group Inc. (NYSE: MOV), the owner of the...
Trading Directions

Future Prospects Brighter For Red Cat Holdings Inc. (RCAT) Stock

0
The US Army has awarded Red Cat Holdings, Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Markets Briefing

Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB) Having a Robust Premarket After Abysmal Thursday

0
Provention Bio, Inc. (PRVB), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,...
Markets Briefing

Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI) Stock Soaring in Premarket, Here’s the Reason

0
Farmmi, Inc. (FAMI), a company that processes and sells...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) volume hits 1.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

Shaun Noe -
VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) flaunted slowness of -5.49% at $5.34, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2022. During the day, the...
Read more

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) volume hits 5.2 million: A New Opening for Investors

Sana Meer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2022, Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA) set off with pace as it heaved 0.66% to...
Read more

Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Manchester United plc (MANU) last week performance was 0.00%

Steve Mayer -
Manchester United plc (NYSE: MANU) started the day on June 01, 2022, with a price decrease of -1.57% at $12.56. During the day, the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.