Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.67

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) open the trading on June 01, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -32.75% to $2.69. During the day, the stock rose to $3.10 and sunk to $2.62 before settling in for the price of $4.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOGZ posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$8.98.

The Consumer Defensive Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 8.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -24.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 116.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.09 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $98.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.15.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 272 employees. It has generated 73,475 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,569. The stock had 9.02 Receivables turnover and 0.31 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.64, operating margin was +7.64 and Pretax Margin of +7.98.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of +6.22 while generating a return on equity of 2.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 116.80%.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.55. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.91, and its Beta score is 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 32.86.

In the same vein, DOGZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06.

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

[Dogness (International) Corporation, DOGZ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.68% While, its Average True Range was 0.45.

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 163.53% that was lower than 179.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.