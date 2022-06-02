Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 2.43

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) flaunted slowness of -5.06% at $1.50, as the Stock market unbolted on June 01, 2022. During the day, the stock rose to $1.64 and sunk to $1.48 before settling in for the price of $1.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SOLO posted a 52-week range of $1.26-$4.95.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 65.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $180.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.8496, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.5817.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. industry. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.69%, in contrast to 13.10% institutional ownership.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.11) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 65.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in the upcoming year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 34.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 60.06.

In the same vein, SOLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.51, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., SOLO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.1326.

Raw Stochastic average of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.72% that was lower than 75.54% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.