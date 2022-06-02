Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $5.22M

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) open the trading on June 01, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.37% to $6.13. During the day, the stock rose to $6.52 and sunk to $6.11 before settling in for the price of $6.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UUUU posted a 52-week range of $4.32-$11.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $156.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $957.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.71.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Uranium industry. Energy Fuels Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.56%, in contrast to 36.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14, this organization’s Director sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 13.58, making the entire transaction reach 67,877 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 284,837. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 23, Company’s Director sold 4,000 for 13.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 52,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 289,837 in total.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.03) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.40% and is forecasted to reach -0.13 in the upcoming year.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX: UUUU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 300.84.

In the same vein, UUUU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.13 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)

[Energy Fuels Inc., UUUU] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.49.

Raw Stochastic average of Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 18.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 86.66% that was higher than 84.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.