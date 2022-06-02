FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) is -45.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on June 01, 2022, with FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) stock priced at $0.3845, up 10.44% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5866 and dropped to $0.3845 before settling in for the closing price of $0.38. FNHC’s price has ranged from $0.30 to $5.33 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -4.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -9.50%. With a float of $14.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $17.46 million.

In an organization with 341 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Insurance – Property & Casualty Industry. The insider ownership of FedNat Holding Company is 19.60%, while institutional ownership is 31.10%.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.65 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -41.99 while generating a return on equity of -94.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -5.76% drop over the previous five years of trading.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FedNat Holding Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.32, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FedNat Holding Company (FNHC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.54 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, FedNat Holding Company’s (FNHC) raw stochastic average was set at 9.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 40.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 181.54% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7566, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5998. However, in the short run, FedNat Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5456. Second resistance stands at $0.6672. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7477. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3435, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2630. The third support level lies at $0.1414 if the price breaches the second support level.

FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 7.41 million, the company has a total of 17,519K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 245,550 K while annual income is -103,100 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 42,240 K while its latest quarter income was -43,910 K.