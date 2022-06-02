Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) return on Assets touches -2.62: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) open the trading on June 01, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -5.30% to $10.18. During the day, the stock rose to $10.96 and sunk to $10.05 before settling in for the price of $10.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $8.19-$22.70.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $217.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $214.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.43.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 5502 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -17.14, operating margin was -22.43 and Pretax Margin of -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Airlines industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 98.38% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 04, this organization’s VP & CAO sold 2,003 shares at the rate of 11.44, making the entire transaction reach 22,917 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,029. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 01, Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 1,000 for 11.27, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,271. This particular insider is now the holder of 85,122 in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted -$0.5 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.43) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.45 in the upcoming year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.66.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

[Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 84.12% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.38%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 71.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.74% that was higher than 66.49% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.