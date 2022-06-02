Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 50 K

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) kicked off on June 01, 2022, at the price of $0.9188, up 12.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.14 and dropped to $0.83 before settling in for the closing price of $0.92. Over the past 52 weeks, IKT has traded in a range of $0.60-$6.41.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 26.20% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -134.20%. With a float of $19.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $25.21 million.

In an organization with 6 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. is 21.30%, while institutional ownership is 23.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27, was worth 4,880. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.98, taking the stock ownership to the 5,330,433 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 20, when Company’s President and CEO bought 10,000 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $6,000. This insider now owns 5,325,433 shares in total.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -134.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s (IKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 8.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.36 million. That was better than the volume of 0.13 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s (IKT) raw stochastic average was set at 35.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 101.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5610. However, in the short run, Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.1700. Second resistance stands at $1.3100. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4800. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6900. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5500.

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 24.76 million has total of 25,227K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,100 K in contrast with the sum of -14,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50 K and last quarter income was -4,640 K.