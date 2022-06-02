Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) EPS is poised to hit 1.20 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on June 01, 2022, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.94% to $216.39. During the day, the stock rose to $230.00 and sunk to $212.20 before settling in for the price of $227.64 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ISRG posted a 52-week range of $206.60-$369.69.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 16.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 17.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 58.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $357.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $255.47, while the 200-day Moving Average is $308.34.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 9793 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +69.00, operating margin was +31.89 and Pretax Margin of +33.10.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 86.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 26, this organization’s EVP & Chief Product Officer sold 1,611 shares at the rate of 253.04, making the entire transaction reach 407,647 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,355. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 26, Company’s EVP & Chief Medical Officer sold 6,000 for 252.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,515,058. This particular insider is now the holder of 361 in total.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.08) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.85 while generating a return on equity of 15.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 58.60% and is forecasted to reach 5.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 17.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 9.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.23, and its Beta score is 1.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 52.39.

In the same vein, ISRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.49, a figure that is expected to reach 1.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intuitive Surgical Inc., ISRG]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.13 million was inferior to the volume of 2.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.48% While, its Average True Range was 9.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.74%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 42.80% that was lower than 50.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.