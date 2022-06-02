Investors finally get a glimpse of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) volume hitting the figure of 1.42 million.

On June 01, 2022, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) opened at $0.4805, lower -9.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.5099 and dropped to $0.4341 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Price fluctuations for ADMP have ranged from $0.31 to $1.48 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company slipped by -19.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 48.10% at the time writing. With a float of $148.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $149.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -211.14, operating margin of -1451.97, and the pretax margin is -1566.53.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 8.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 18, was worth 4,949. In this transaction Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 8,199 shares at a rate of $0.60, taking the stock ownership to the 201,911 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 18, when Company’s SVP and Chief Business Officer sold 11,859 for $0.60, making the entire transaction worth $7,117. This insider now owns 233,906 shares in total.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2021, the company posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.04) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -1566.56 while generating a return on equity of -235.53. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 48.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 31.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.77 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) raw stochastic average was set at 23.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4727, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7396. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4886 in the near term. At $0.5371, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5644. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4128, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3855. The third support level lies at $0.3370 if the price breaches the second support level.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Key Stats

There are currently 149,733K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 63.85 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,210 K according to its annual income of -45,830 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,150 K and its income totaled -10,350 K.