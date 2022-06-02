Investors finally get a glimpse of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) volume hitting the figure of 9.03 million.

June 01, 2022, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) trading session started at the price of $9.99, that was 0.40% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.035 and dropped to $9.99 before settling in for the closing price of $9.99. A 52-week range for IPOF has been $9.77 – $10.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 161.90%. With a float of $115.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.75 million.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of 4.83.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 161.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36

Technical Analysis of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (IPOF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.04 million. That was better than the volume of 2.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s (IPOF) raw stochastic average was set at 25.27%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 7.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 11.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.17. However, in the short run, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.05. Second resistance stands at $10.06. The third major resistance level sits at $10.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.97. The third support level lies at $9.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE: IPOF) Key Stats

There are 143,750K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.44 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 48,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 28,410 K.