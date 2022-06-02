Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) EPS growth this year is -83.30%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Company News

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) started the day on June 01, 2022, with a price decrease of -4.94% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.187 and sunk to $0.1667 before settling in for the price of $0.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTRA posted a 52-week range of $0.14-$2.85.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -83.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $44.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.96 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2784, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6431.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 5.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 15, this organization’s President and CEO bought 55,000 shares at the rate of 0.47, making the entire transaction reach 25,795 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 55,000. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 08, Company’s Chief Financial Officer bought 28,700 for 0.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,430. This particular insider is now the holder of 37,186 in total.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.04. This company achieved a return on equity of -706.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -83.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03.

In the same vein, KTRA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.68, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.27 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.85 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.52% While, its Average True Range was 0.0252.

Raw Stochastic average of Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 48.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 126.96% that was lower than 128.44% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Newsletter

 

Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Subscribe

 

