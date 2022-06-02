Lemonade Inc. (LMND) plunged -7.56 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

June 01, 2022, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) trading session started at the price of $22.70, that was -7.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.02 and dropped to $20.50 before settling in for the closing price of $22.49. A 52-week range for LMND has been $15.99 – $115.85.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -8.50%. With a float of $40.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.70 million.

In an organization with 1119 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Lemonade Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Lemonade Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 35.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 162,056. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $21.61, taking the stock ownership to the 106,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Director sold 5,000 for $20.32, making the entire transaction worth $101,600. This insider now owns 114,170 shares in total.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$1.43) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -8.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Lemonade Inc. (LMND) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.34, a number that is poised to hit -1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lemonade Inc. (LMND)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.92 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.20.

During the past 100 days, Lemonade Inc.’s (LMND) raw stochastic average was set at 19.62%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.01. However, in the short run, Lemonade Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.37. Second resistance stands at $23.96. The third major resistance level sits at $24.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.85, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.92. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.33.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Key Stats

There are 61,780K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.17 billion. As of now, sales total 128,400 K while income totals -241,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 44,300 K while its last quarter net income were -74,800 K.