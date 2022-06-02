Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 5.96 million

On June 01, 2022, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) opened at $2.09, lower -9.18% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.155 and dropped to $1.86 before settling in for the closing price of $2.07. Price fluctuations for RIDE have ranged from $1.50 to $15.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -77.00% at the time writing. With a float of $157.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $196.50 million.

The firm has a total of 632 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Auto Manufacturers industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Lordstown Motors Corp. is 18.30%, while institutional ownership is 29.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03, was worth 37,350. In this transaction CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of this company bought 15,400 shares at a rate of $2.43, taking the stock ownership to the 20,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 02, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 4,600 for $2.44, making the entire transaction worth $11,240. This insider now owns 4,600 shares in total.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -77.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.02, a number that is poised to hit -0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Lordstown Motors Corp., RIDE], we can find that recorded value of 5.19 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Lordstown Motors Corp.’s (RIDE) raw stochastic average was set at 16.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 123.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.48, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.97. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.26. The third major resistance level sits at $2.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.67. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.48.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Key Stats

There are currently 197,399K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 349.45 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -410,370 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -89,630 K.