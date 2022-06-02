New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.02 million

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) started the day on June 01, 2022, with a price increase of 0.18% at $11.32. During the day, the stock rose to $11.33 and sunk to $11.05 before settling in for the price of $11.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NRZ posted a 52-week range of $8.98-$11.81.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 22.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -6.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 142.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $466.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $464.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.83.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 11324 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +88.17, operating margin was +48.85 and Pretax Margin of +33.28.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. New Residential Investment Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 47.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 23, this organization’s Director bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 25.18, making the entire transaction reach 100,726 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,000.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.35) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +26.66 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

New Residential Investment Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 142.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -6.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.15, and its Beta score is 1.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20.

In the same vein, NRZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.20, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.66 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 97.09% While, its Average True Range was 0.30.

Raw Stochastic average of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 97.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.10% that was lower than 34.57% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.