No matter how cynical the overall market is Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) performance over the last week is recorded -7.61%

June 01, 2022, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) trading session started at the price of $4.09, that was -15.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. A 52-week range for FUV has been $3.09 – $18.77.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -104.40%. With a float of $29.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 273 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -290.97, operating margin of -1021.78, and the pretax margin is -1151.28.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcimoto Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 20.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 1,936. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150 shares at a rate of $12.91, taking the stock ownership to the 150 shares.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -1084.39 while generating a return on equity of -93.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

The latest stats from [Arcimoto Inc., FUV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.5 million was superior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.49. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

There are 38,780K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 128.62 million. As of now, sales total 4,390 K while income totals -47,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 650 K while its last quarter net income were -12,950 K.