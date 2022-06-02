No matter how cynical the overall market is Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) performance over the last week is recorded -7.61%

Search
June 01, 2022, Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) trading session started at the price of $4.09, that was -15.00% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.10 and dropped to $3.16 before settling in for the closing price of $4.00. A 52-week range for FUV has been $3.09 – $18.77.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -104.40%. With a float of $29.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $37.97 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 273 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -290.97, operating margin of -1021.78, and the pretax margin is -1151.28.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Arcimoto Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Arcimoto Inc. is 20.30%, while institutional ownership is 26.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 1,936. In this transaction Director of this company bought 150 shares at a rate of $12.91, taking the stock ownership to the 150 shares.

Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2021, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.24) by -$0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -1084.39 while generating a return on equity of -93.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -104.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Arcimoto Inc. (FUV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 35.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.49, a number that is poised to hit -0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcimoto Inc. (FUV)

The latest stats from [Arcimoto Inc., FUV] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.5 million was superior to 0.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Arcimoto Inc.’s (FUV) raw stochastic average was set at 6.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.95. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.49. The third major resistance level sits at $4.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Arcimoto Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) Key Stats

There are 38,780K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 128.62 million. As of now, sales total 4,390 K while income totals -47,560 K. Its latest quarter income was 650 K while its last quarter net income were -12,950 K.

