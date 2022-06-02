No matter how cynical the overall market is IonQ Inc. (IONQ) performance over the last week is recorded -1.86%

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) open the trading on June 01, 2022, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.00% to $5.29. During the day, the stock rose to $5.8512 and sunk to $5.225 before settling in for the price of $5.75 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IONQ posted a 52-week range of $4.16-$35.90.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -76.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $196.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $176.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $12.81.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Computer Hardware industry. IonQ Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 37.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 31, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 498,614 shares at the rate of 5.65, making the entire transaction reach 2,815,374 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 26,306,693. Preceding that transaction, on May 27, Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,497,733 for 5.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 8,880,359. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,805,307 in total.

IonQ Inc. (IONQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2021 suggests? It has posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.1) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

IonQ Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -76.80% and is forecasted to reach -0.48 in the upcoming year.

IonQ Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IonQ Inc. (IONQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 37.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 248.32.

In the same vein, IONQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.48 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IonQ Inc. (IONQ)

[IonQ Inc., IONQ] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.33% While, its Average True Range was 0.62.

Raw Stochastic average of IonQ Inc. (IONQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.37%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 111.32% that was higher than 105.56% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.