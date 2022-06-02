No matter how cynical the overall market is, VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) performance over the last week is recorded 27.94%

On June 01, 2022, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) opened at $7.75, higher 6.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.16 and dropped to $7.73 before settling in for the closing price of $7.66. Price fluctuations for EGY have ranged from $2.06 to $8.23 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 27.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 267.00% at the time writing. With a float of $56.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $58.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 117 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.81, operating margin of +39.73, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 44.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 34,980. In this transaction CAO & Controller of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $5.83, taking the stock ownership to the 66,073 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director sold 35,000 for $5.53, making the entire transaction worth $193,550. This insider now owns 332,559 shares in total.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +40.49 while generating a return on equity of 78.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 267.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 64.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.23 million, its volume of 1.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s (EGY) raw stochastic average was set at 98.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 99.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.52. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.30 in the near term. At $8.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $7.44.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Key Stats

There are currently 58,902K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 462.68 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 199,080 K according to its annual income of 81,840 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 68,660 K and its income totaled 12,160 K.