Now that 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s volume has hit 2.68 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

June 01, 2022, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) trading session started at the price of $1.59, that was 31.48% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.44 and dropped to $1.57 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. A 52-week range for ATNF has been $1.00 – $11.75.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 2.00%. With a float of $22.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.85 million.

In an organization with 7 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 180 Life Sciences Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of 180 Life Sciences Corp. is 12.40%, while institutional ownership is 8.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 31,840. In this transaction COO / Chief Business Officer of this company bought 8,000 shares at a rate of $3.98, taking the stock ownership to the 20,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 10, when Company’s Interim CFO bought 3,800 for $3.87, making the entire transaction worth $14,706. This insider now owns 76,408 shares in total.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by $0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -58.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit -0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.42 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s (ATNF) raw stochastic average was set at 43.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.07% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8300, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7200. However, in the short run, 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.5200. Second resistance stands at $2.9200. The third major resistance level sits at $3.3900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1800. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7800.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Key Stats

There are 34,087K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 69.97 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -20,320 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 1,560 K.