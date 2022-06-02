Now that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s volume has hit 1.2 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on June 01, 2022, with Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) stock priced at $5.26, down -7.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.33 and dropped to $4.655 before settling in for the closing price of $5.20. ATRA’s price has ranged from $4.61 to $20.04 over the past 52 weeks.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.40%. With a float of $92.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.73 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 570 workers is very important to gauge.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 17,134. In this transaction SVP, GC & Secretary of this company sold 3,223 shares at a rate of $5.32, taking the stock ownership to the 133,735 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 5,582 for $5.32, making the entire transaction worth $29,675. This insider now owns 207,592 shares in total.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.87 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 17.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA)

The latest stats from [Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., ATRA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was inferior to 1.02 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ATRA) raw stochastic average was set at 1.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 20.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.21. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.22. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.61. The third major resistance level sits at $5.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.87.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 421.71 million, the company has a total of 93,406K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20,340 K while annual income is -340,140 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,310 K while its latest quarter income was -88,110 K.