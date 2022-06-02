Now that New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s volume has hit 7.17 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On June 01, 2022, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) opened at $9.98, lower -0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.01 and dropped to $9.71 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. Price fluctuations for NYCB have ranged from $8.73 to $14.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 0.20% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 37.40% at the time writing. With a float of $459.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $465.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2815 employees.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 63.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 247,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $12.35, taking the stock ownership to the 139,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $11.91, making the entire transaction worth $238,194. This insider now owns 171,301 shares in total.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.31) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +33.81 while generating a return on equity of 8.48. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 37.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 150.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) saw its 5-day average volume 6.68 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 8.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s (NYCB) raw stochastic average was set at 24.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.90% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.76. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.04 in the near term. At $10.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.57. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.44.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Key Stats

There are currently 467,038K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.62 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,750 M according to its annual income of 596,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 443,000 K and its income totaled 155,000 K.